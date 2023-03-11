Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Devan Gardner to assistant VP, lending systems and project manager

PITTSFIELD — Devan Gardner has been promoted to assistant vice president, lending systems and project manager at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Gardner will serve as project manager, supporting lending initiatives and new facility development. He will serve as a primary liaison between Greylock departments, IT and vendors. He is also a certified credit union financial counselor with Greylock, which means he may provide financial coaching on a variety of topics from budgeting to navigating financial hardship.
Gardner, who lives in Pittsfield, joined the credit union in 2013 and most recently served as Greylock’s lending system and project manager. He is currently earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and project management from Southern New Hampshire University.