Greylock promotes Johno Hinkell to VP market manager

PITTSFIELD — Johno Hinkell has been promoted to vice president market manager by Greylock Federal Credit Union for parts of the credit union’s Pittsfield area and Lanesborough market.
He will replace current market manager Gloria Beraldi, who is retiring in late August.
Hinkell joined Greylock in February 2013 and most recently served as a branch manager in the credit union’s branch on West Street in Pittsfield.
In this new role, Hinkell will oversee operations for Greylock’s Pittsfield branches on West Street, Elm Street, General Dynamics Mission Systems and Berkshire Medical Center.
He will work closely with each branch’s manager to ensure continued exceptional service to Greylock’s Members.
Hinkell, who lives in North Adams, is a graduate of Worcester State University and registered with the National Mortgage Licensing System. He is also an assistant coach for the Drury High School baseball team.
Beraldi started her Greylock career in 1994 and has held positions of increasing responsibility throughout her tenure. She is looking forward to spending more time with her husband of 51 years, Jim, and their large family. The couple lives in Dalton.