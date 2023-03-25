Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Mindy Brown to branch manager in Lee

LEE — Mindy Brown has been promoted to branch manager of Greylock Federal Credit Union’s branch in Lee.
The position became available when her predecessor, Jennifer O’Neil, was promoted to vice president, market manager.
Brown will oversee all activities for the Lee branch and will play a pivotal role in the renovations of the office’s future site on Park Street.
She has been with Greylock for 22 years, last serving as Lee’s assistant branch manager. Brown and her husband, Ken, live in Stephentown, N.Y.