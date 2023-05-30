Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity event to support Women Build program

PITTSFIELD — Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and Berkshire ReStore are hosting, “Ladies Night at the ReStore,” on June 7 to reinvigorate a women empowerment program known as Women Build.
Women Build brings women together to fundraise and build homes for local families in need of safe and affordable places to live. The program lost momentum when building events were put on hold because of COVID-19.
Ladies Night at the ReStore will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the ReStore, 399 Hubbard Ave. The feature fundraising event, “She Nailed It!” will be an all-women relay hammering competition between four-person teams who will compete to see which team can hammer in 12-penny nails to a 2-by-6-inch board the fastest. The relay begins at 6 p.m.
Attendance is free, but registration is required by calling 413-442-3181, ext. 6. Those interested in participating in the She Nailed It! competition can contact eobrien@berkshirehabitat.org or call 413-442-3181, ext. 6.