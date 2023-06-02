Haddad Subaru donates $18k to Berkshire Humane Society

PITTSFIELD — Haddad Subaru has donated $18,500 to the Berkshire Humane Society after receiving the 2023 Subaru Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Award from the automotive company.
Subaru New England’s Joe Altavilla, Josh Enderle and Patrick Winther presented a check into Berkshire Humane Society Executive Director John Perreault May 25 during a ceremony at the dealership.
The award nationally recognizes elite Subaru retailers who provide an exceptional customer experience at every interaction with Subaru.
The funds were raised by Subaru having donated $250 for every car sold at the Pittsfield dealership between November 2022 and January 2023.
In Subaru’s Love Promise program, each company dealership takes on as many local charities as they choose to not only support monetarily but also donating time and energy. Haddad Subaru has a longstanding relationship with the Berkshire Humane Society.