Hancock Shaker Village receives $750K grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities

PITTSFIELD — Hancock Shaker Village has received a $750,000 Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The funding, and matching monies, will support the renovation of the Visitor Center/Center for Shaker Studies, providing a year-round footprint for the village and a research hub for scholars.
This is one of the five largest grants in the 2023 NEH funding cycle, which encompassed 258 recipients.
Hancock Shaker Village, which sits on 750 acres just west of the Pittsfield border, is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world, according to its website, and is the oldest working farm in the Berkshires. It is on the National Historic Register.
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities is one of the largest funders of humanities programs in the United States.