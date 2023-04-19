Health New England offering grants to nonprofits serving at-risk community members

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England will award three grants to eligible nonprofit organizations that work to improve the health and well being of at-risk community members in Western and Central Massachusetts.
The Where Health Matters grants, which will range from $50,000 to $150,000, will focus on built environment (food insecurity, housing needs, safe places to play, transportation); maternal and infant health; and mental health and/or substance use. Grants may be single or multiyear.
IRS-designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that manage innovative community-based programs benefiting underserved residents of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin or Worcester counties may apply.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. May 17. Only complete submissions made online will be considered. Nonprofit organizations will only be eligible for Health New England funding once per calendar year.
Information/application criteria: tinyurl.com/4cjfpssb.