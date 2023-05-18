Hillsdale alliance to hold Workshop Experience Weekend

HILLSDALE, N.Y. — The Hillsdale Workshop Alliance, a group of local businesses who produce and support experiential workshops, will hold its third annual “Workshop Experience Weekend” June 3-4.
The event will feature a weekend full of workshops, classes and open gardens.
The Hillsdale Workshop Alliance includes Margaret Roach, garden columnist for The New York Times; Matthew White , owner of Hillsdale General Store and HGS Home Chef; Jenny Elliot and Luke Franco, owners of Tiny Hearts Farm; Mark Halthusen, owner of Spring Hill Farm; Aubrey Lynch; and Jim and Pam Carden, owners of Taconic Ridge Farm.
Information: TheWorkshopExperience.org.