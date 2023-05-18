<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Hillsdale alliance to hold Workshop Experience Weekend

HILLSDALE, N.Y. — The Hillsdale Workshop Alliance, a group of local businesses who produce and support experiential workshops, will hold its third annual “Workshop Experience Weekend” June 3-4.

The event will feature a weekend full of workshops, classes and open gardens.

The Hillsdale Workshop Alliance includes Margaret Roach, garden columnist for The New York Times; Matthew White , owner of Hillsdale General Store and HGS Home Chef; Jenny Elliot and Luke Franco, owners of Tiny Hearts Farm; Mark Halthusen, owner of Spring Hill Farm; Aubrey Lynch; and Jim and Pam Carden, owners of Taconic Ridge Farm.

Information: TheWorkshopExperience.org.

