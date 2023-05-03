Hinsdale resident Doug Peters recognized by Advantage Truck Group

HINSDALE — Doug Peters. of Hinsdale, a shop foreman at Advantage Truck Group in Westfield, is one of three company employees from Massachusetts to receive the firm's 2022 Pete DePina Legacy Award.
The award was created as a memorial to ATG employee Napoleon “Pete” DePina, who worked at the company’s Shrewsbury facility for 25 years until his untimely death in 2019.
Today, the legacy award is given to a person at ATG’s locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont who most embodies the values and qualities DePina was known for, including integrity and a quiet leadership grounded in humility, generosity and selfless service to others. It is the highest recognition that an ATG employee can receive. ATG’s three Massachusetts facilities are located in Raynham, Shrewsbury and Westfield.
Over 100 employees across the ATG network were nominated by their peers for the award. ATG is the largest Daimler Truck dealer in New England.