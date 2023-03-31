Integrated Eco Strategy forms partnership to fight toxic building chemicals

NORTH ADAMS — Integrated Eco Strategy of North Adams has formed a partnership with the Health Product Declaration Collaborative to help owners, architects and builders recognize and avoid toxic chemicals in thousands of building materials and products.
The project combines HPD data with IES software to help reduce the use of these "red list" ingredients like vinyl chloride, which is used in PVC pipe, Vinyl chloride is one of the chemicals that were spilled in the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The collaborative, the nation’s leading nonprofit health information reporting organization, is now continually uploading all HPD information directly to Red2Green, IES’s materials management platform.
HPDC, a nonprofit, 360-plus member association based in Wakefield, represents architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers and others seeking to improve the transparency of building product materials information
IES was founded in 2010 to provide client-focused, high-value, green building services.