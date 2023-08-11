Internal Revenue Service launches paperless processing initiative

The Internal Revenue Service is launching a paperless processing initiative that will eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper annually, cut processing times in half, and expedite refunds by several weeks.
For filing season 2024, taxpayers will be able to digitally submit all correspondence, non-tax forms, and responses to notices. As a result, the IRS estimates more than 94 percent of individual taxpayers will no longer ever need to send mail to the IRS.
Taxpayers use non-tax forms to request or submit information on a range of topics, including identity theft and proof that they are eligible for key credits and deductions to help low-income households.
Achieving this milestone will enable up to 125 million paper documents to be submitted digitally per year. Taxpayers who want to submit paper returns and correspondence can continue to do so.
Information: irs.gov.