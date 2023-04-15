Interprint appoints Manoj Vengalil managing director

PITTSFIELD — Manoj Vengalil has been appointed managing director at Interprint Inc.
He succeeds Roland Morin, who will continue to lead the expansion of Interprint’s factory in Pittsfield until he retires at the end of this year. Managing Director Bill Hines Jr. will become speaker of the company’s management team.
Vengalil has served Interprint in several roles since joining the company in 2003, most recently as director of finance. He will oversee the company’s operations, purchasing, finance and IT functions.
“Manoj’s extensive financial background will serve him well in his new role as he seeks to improve efficiencies and deliver even greater value to Interprint’s customers,” said Jens Bauer, CEO of the Interprint Group, Interprint’s parent company.
“I’m proud and honored for this opportunity and look forward to build on Roland’s long history of innovation and success in our factory and synergies with our suppliers,” Vengalil said.