Jack Miller Contractor hires three carpenters

WILLIAMSTOWN — Mike Minnich, John Kelly and Jarod Serwecki have joined Jack Miller Contractors as senior carpenter, carpenter and assistant carpenter, respectively.
Minnich has more than a decade's worth of experience with a small sawmill building modified pole barns, post-and-beam homes and custom projects. He also spent seven years working with a crew of Danish master carpenters building imported zero-energy Trelleborg homes.
Kelly has been working in the carpentry trade for more than 17 years on new construction and remodels. Promoted from team carpenter to supervisor at B&B Micro Manufacturing in Adams, he worked in collaboration with its team to build 1,000-plus tiny homes. He also served as project manager at Woodland Properties. He received his real estate license in 2016 and his construction supervisor license in 2018.
Hired as a carpenter apprentice, Serwecki has been with JMC since October 2022. While not a complete novice to woodworking, he is new to construction.
Jack Miller Contractors has current openings for superintendent, carpenter and apprentice carpenter. Information: jackmillercontractors.com, 413-884-6124, 802-440-8144.