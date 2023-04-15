<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Jennifer LaChance joins SVMC Orthopedics' office in Williamstown

Jennifer R. LaChance 

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Jennifer R. LaChance, a former physician assistant at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass., has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Orthopedics and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.

She will practice out of Northern Berkshire Orthopedics, SVMC’s location in Williamstown, Mass.

LaChance holds a bachelor’s degree in biomolecular science from Central Connecticut State University. She earned a master’s degree in health sciences and a physician assistant certificate from Duke University.

She worked as a physician assistant at BMC from 2017 to 2022. The U.S. Navy veteran has also worked at Lawrence and Memorial Medical Group and Backus Hospital, both in Connecticut.

