Jennifer LaChance joins SVMC Orthopedics' office in Williamstown

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Jennifer R. LaChance, a former physician assistant at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass., has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Orthopedics and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
She will practice out of Northern Berkshire Orthopedics, SVMC’s location in Williamstown, Mass.
LaChance holds a bachelor’s degree in biomolecular science from Central Connecticut State University. She earned a master’s degree in health sciences and a physician assistant certificate from Duke University.
She worked as a physician assistant at BMC from 2017 to 2022. The U.S. Navy veteran has also worked at Lawrence and Memorial Medical Group and Backus Hospital, both in Connecticut.