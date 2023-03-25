Jewish Federation of the Berkshires appoints Mark Cohn development officer

PITTSFIELD — Mark Cohn has been appointed development officer of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.
Cohn will be responsible for working in partnership with the executive director, the board of directors, and the development committee to plan and implement the federation’s annual campaign and major gifts fundraising effort.
Cohn, an ordained reform rabbi, previously served as rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he was honored with the title of rabbi emeritus upon concluding his service. He has also served as the assistant rabbi of Congregation Schaarai Zedek in Tampa, Fla.
Originally from the San Francisco Bay area, Cohn holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UCLA and a master’s degree in history from Lehigh University. In 1998, he received his rabbinic ordination through Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion having studied in Jerusalem and Cincinnati..
In 2022, Cohn married Rabbi Amy Walik, who serves as the rabbi of Temple Beth El in Springfield.