Jill Robart honored by diabetes care organization

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Jill Robart, a registered nurse at Dartmouth Health’s Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, has been named this year’s recipient of the Vermont Diabetes Care and Education Specialist of the Year award by the Vermont Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists.
The organization recognized Robart’s dedication to and the innovation she brings to diabetes education. An employee at SVMC for more than 16 years, Robart has helped thousands of patients successfully manage their diabetes and enjoy the highest level of wellness possible. She also worked as Dover’s Senior Solution representative, served as a community Support & Services at Home nurse, and collaborated with the Vermont Department of Health on diabetes prevention and management programs.
Robart will formally receive the award in September at the annual Vermont Association of Diabetes Educators Flagship Meeting in Montpelier.