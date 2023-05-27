Jim Kane joins Berkshire Bank as regional financial center manager

PITTSFIELD — Jim Kane has joined Berkshire Bank as FVP, regional financial center manager, servicing the Berkshire County area.
He will manager the daily operations of Berkshire Bank's financial centers in the greater Pittsfield area, in Northern Berkshire and in South County.
Kane holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an MBA from the University of Hartford. His background includes over 15 years in financial services with various roles in retail banking through his tenure. Prior to joining Berkshire Bank, Kane worked for Webster Bank for the last six years. Most recently he was a regional sales and service coach, and a consumer bank internal controls manager.