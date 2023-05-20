Joe Trybus, Mike Arnold join Habitat for Humanity’s construction team

PITTSFIELD — Joe Trybus and Mike Arnold have joined the construction team at Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
Trybus, who has over 20 years of building and general contracting experience in Berkshire County and holds a construction supervisor license, will serve as lead construction supervisor.
He will oversee budgeting, scheduling and planning for Habitat’s builds in central and southern Berkshire County.
Trybus, who owns Berkshire County Modulars and BCM General contracting, is also a member of the Lanesborough Planning Board and chairs the town’s Conservation Committee.
Arnold is joining Habitat as the land and permitting administrator for the construction team.
A certified residential real estate appraiser with prior experience in landscaping and manufacturing, Arnold will serve as the liaison with Habitat’s homeownership team on future work with lotteries conducted by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.