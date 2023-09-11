John Pitroff of Second Chance Composting in Adams honored by MassRecyle

ADAMS — John Pitroff, the founder and owner of Second Chance Composting in Adams, has been named the recipient of the 2023 MassRecycle Individual Award.
The award is presented to an individual who deserves special recognition for contributing to recycling, reuse and/or waste reduction in Massachusetts through leadership, sharing knowledge with others, or other avenues.
The 28th annual award also recognizes outstanding achievements in and contributions toward recycling, reuse and waste reduction in Massachusetts.
In May, Pitroff was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to start composting at an industrially zoned site on Route 8 in Cheshire, which is currently open and in further development. He also recently received a grant that provided consulting services from RecyclingWorks, a state funded program to expand composting infrastructure in Massachusetts.
The award will be presented at MassRecycle’s convention on Sept. 27 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.