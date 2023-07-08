John Persons promoted to chief operating officer of Price Chopper/Market 32 parent

John Persons has been named chief operating officer of Northeast Grocery Inc., the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets.
Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets merged to form Northeast Grocery Inc. in 2021.
Persons will oversee both operating companies, as well as the Northeast Shared Services (a subsidiary of NGI providing services to both operating companies) merchandising and marketing functions
Persons joins NGI after 39 years with Tops, most recently as the president of the grocery chain based in Williamsville, N.Y. A Western New York native, Persons holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the University at Buffalo.
In addition to Persons’ promotion, Mike Miller has been named the company’s chief administrative officer. He previously served as senior vice president, human resources and executive vice president, human resources and administration at Northeast Shared Services.
Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.