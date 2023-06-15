<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
John Regan stepping down as head of Associated Industries of Massachusetts

John Regan Photo (copy)

John Regan will be stepping down as the head of Associated Industries of Massachusetts at the end of this year.

BOSTON — John Regan is stepping down as president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts and will be succeeded by the organization's chief government affairs executive, Brooke Thomson.

Regan, 62, will step down at the end of 2023, according to a long planned leadership transition that has been approved by AIM's board of directors. He will remain in the CEO role through the end of the year. Thomson, 44, will take over as president immediately.

Before joining AIM’s leadership team more than four years ago, Thomson was a member of the AIM board. She had previously served as vice president of government affairs for AT&T and is a former senior official with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office

Regan, who has been with AIM for more than 20 years, plans to pursue new opportunities as a consultant, adviser and board member.

