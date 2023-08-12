Jonna Gaberman joins CHP as director of adult medicine and a primary care physician

GREAT BARRINGTON — Jonna Gaberman has joined CHP Berkshires as director of adult medicine, and will also serve as an adult primary care physician at CHP Neighborhood Health Center Pittsfield.
She brings extensive experience in community health care, population health, outpatient internal medicine, and the care of persons living with HIV, Hepatitis C, and substance use disorder.
Gaberman most recently worked with Baystate Mason Square Health Center in Springfield, where her position was partially funded through a Ryan White grant for the care of persons with HIV. She earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and she also received her undergraduate degree in biology from Harvard University.
She also worked at Lowell Community Health Center, Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center, and Brigham Internal Medicine Associates. She spent one year studying as a community health intern at the People’s Health Center in Savar, Bangladesh.
For her post-doctoral training, Gaberman completed a fellowship in primary care outpatient medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she served as chief resident in primary care. She completed her internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s, where she also completed a fellowship in HIV care.
She received the Arnold Dunne Award for Extraordinary Patient Care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.