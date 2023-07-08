Judy Braha named associate artistic director of Great Barrington Public Theater

GREAT BARRINGTON — Longtime director, actor and teacher Judy Braha has joined Great Barrington Public Theater in the newly created position of associate artistic director.
Braha brings strong, proven talent and diverse portfolio of experience, most recently directing 2021’s hit "Mr. Fullerton" and 2022’s "Things I Know to Be True," and is currently working with Anne Undeland on her newest one-woman show, "Mozart’s Wife, The Lacrymosa" on the slate for the 2024 season.
Braha has been a career director, actor, teacher and artist for social justice for over four decades. She headed the MFA directing program at Boston University’s School of Theater and has directorial credits in theaters and universities throughout New England.
She also is a longtime member of the Society of Directors and Choreographers, and a founding board member of Stage Source, a New England theater resource committed to connecting theaters, artists and their communities.