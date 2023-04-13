Julianne Boyd and Anne Nemetz-Carlson to receive Nonprofit Center's Lifetime Achievement Award

PITTSFIELD — Julianne Boyd and Anne Nemetz-Carlson will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award next month from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires at its sixth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards event.
Boyd is the founding artistic director of Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, and Nemetz-Carlson was the longtime head of Childcare of the Berkshires in Williamstown. Both women retired last year.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the accomplishments and dedication of the people who work in the nonprofit sector.
Other 2023 Berkshire Nonprofit Award-winners include: Board Leadership, Susan Crofut/Sandisfield Arts Center; Executive Leadership, Leigh Doherty/Literacy Network; Rock Star, Tyeesha R. Keele-Kedroe/18 Degrees; Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership, Florence Afanukoe/Bridge; Unsung Hero, Sheila Dargie/Berkshire Area Health Education Center; Volunteer, Shirley Edgerton/ROPE/Women of Color Giving Circle/Lift Ev’ry Voice Festival.
The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. May 23 at Berkshire Hills Country Club. Tickets are $45. They can be purchased online at npcberkshires.org or by calling 413-441-9542.