Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts to hold inaugural 18 under 18 event, fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts on Thursday will honor its inaugural 18 under 18 Class of 2023 — middle and high school students from the four counties of Western Massachusetts — at Tower Square in Springfield.
The event begins at 5 p.m. The awards ceremony takes place at 6:15.
The organization will also be holding a Purse & Power Tool Bingo fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. June 2 at the Enfield Knights of Columbus in Springfield. Registration fees will support Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts programs and events for youth throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.
Registration for the fundraiser is $40 per person Admission must be purchased in advance through paypal.me/2MomsOnAMission or via Venmo @Two-MomsOnA-Mission. Please include the date of the event when purchasing tickets.