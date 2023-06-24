Kate Fox to direct state Office of Travel and Tourism

BOSTON — Kate Fox, the former executive director of Destination Salem, was recently named the new executive director of the Massachusetts Office on Travel and Tourism. She assumed her new position June 12.
At Destination Salem in the Office of Tourism & Cultural Affairs in Salem, Fox oversaw marketing efforts in support of tourism, which is a key component of the city’s economy that generates more than $140 million in local expenditures for the city annually.
Fox was a member of the city's Economic Development Recovery & Revitalization Task Force, which was established in March 2020 to focus on business and community support during the pandemic. She also served on the board of directors for the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the Salem Main Streets Steering Committee, and was a commissioner for the Essex National Heritage Commission. She was previously president of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors board of directors and is a North Shore LEADS Fellow.
Fox lives in Beverly and holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in religious studies from William Smith College.