Katie Theoharides named president/CEO of Trustees of the Reservations

BOSTON — Katie Theoharides, a native of Western Massachusetts, has been appointed president and CEO of The Trustees of Reservations by the organization’s board of directors. Her appointment is effective July 10.
She replaces Nicie Panetta, a member of The Trustees’ board of directors, who had served as interim president and CEO during the eight-month search process.
Theoharides had previously served as head of U.S. Offshore East for RWE, the second largest global wind developer, and as state secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs in the Baker-Polito administration.
Her career in Massachusetts started at the Trustees in 2010 when Theoharides served as executive director of the Hilltown Land Trust in Ashfield, an affiliate of The Trustees.
As president and CEO, Theoharides will oversee management for the conservation and preservation organization, which protects and cares for over 120 special places in Massachusetts for the public, including woodlands, farms, beaches, gardens, historic houses, and museums. Several Trustee properties are located in Berkshire County.
Theoharides holds a bachelor of arts degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from Dartmouth College and a master of science degree in environmental biology from the University of Massachusetts Boston.