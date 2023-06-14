Kimball Farms receives 'A+' from Fitch Ratings

LENOX — Fitch Ratings has affirmed at A+ the issuer default rating for Berkshire Retirement Community, which does business as Kimball Farms Life Care.
The ratings service has also affirmed the A+ rating on the approximately $11 million in first mortgage revenue bonds issued by the Massachusetts Development Authority on behalf of Kimball Farms.
The A+ rating reflects Kimball Farm's very strong financial profile, which is supported by a significant liquidity position and excellent demand and operating indicators. The community has maintained a strong market position, characterized by a quality reputation, that historically helped it maintain independent living unit occupancy at or above 93 percent.
In fiscal 2022, the community's ILU (independent living unit) occupancy softened due to higher-than-expected generational attrition. Management has since hired outside consultants and expects a return to historical levels by the end of fiscal 2023. Kimball Farms has a history of strong cost management with a five-year average operating ratio of 82.1 percent.
Kimball Farms, which operates two facilities in Lenox, is part of Pittsfield-based Integritus Healthcare, formerly Berkshire Healthcare Systems.