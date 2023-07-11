Latinas413 receives $24,000 grant from Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts

STOCKBRIDGE — Latinas413 has received a $24,800 grant from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts for general operating support through 2025.
A fiscally sponsored project of Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, Latinas413 will use the funds to expand its core mentorship program that connects Latinas to local resources, financial education, career opportunities, arts and culture, and outdoor recreation.
The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts recently awarded $208,900 in grants to 21 organizations that serve women and girls in the four counties of Western Massachusetts.
Latinas413 will honor the awardees of its 2023 Mentorship Program at 6 p.m. July 21 in the Wolfson Lobby of the Barrington Stage Company's Building at 122 North St. in Pittsfield.