Lauren Russo of Berkshire Money Management becomes a certified financial planner

DALTON — Lauren Russo of Berkshire Money Management has become a certified financial planner professional.
Russo is the third member of BMM’s current advising and planning team to become a certified financial planner professional and the first female member of the firm to do so.
A member of BMM’s financial planning team since becoming a financial adviser in 2018, Russo is also a registered investment adviser, a financial paraplanner qualified professional, a certified exit planning adviser and a certified value builder.
Raised in Pittsfield, Russo holds a bachelor’s degree in resource economics with a concentration in managerial economics and a minor in psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Russo and registered investment advisers Holly Simeone and Angela Elzner will continue to host open hours sessions at BMM’s main office at 161 Main St. in Dalton. Everyone in the community, regardless of age or income, is invited to attend these sessions.
BMM will be holding open hours events in Dalton from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.
information: www.berkshiremm.com.