Laurie Norton Moffatt appoined to Acceditation Commission of the American Alliance of Museums

STOCKBRIDGE — Laurie Norton Moffatt, the director/CEO of Norman Rockwell Museum, has been appointed to the Accreditation Commission of the American Alliance of Museums.
Commissioners are invited to self-nominate and are appointed by the AAM board chair based on recommendations from a nominating committee composed of representatives from the AAMBoard, Accreditation Commission, and several discipline-specific organizations. This year’s nominating committee received 78 applications for only six spots.
Norton Moffatt has led Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge since 1986, after serving as curator for several years.
She has been an active peer reviewer for the Accreditation and Museum Assessment Programs for 20 years. She led the museum through its initial AAM accreditation in 1997 and in subsequent successful reaccreditation cycles, most recently in 2022.
His term began on Aug. 1 and concludes on Dec. 31, 2027.