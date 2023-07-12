Lee Bank Foundation distributes $50k in second round of funding

LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $50,000 to 12 Berkshire area organizations in its second-round of 2023 community funding.
Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to support their local programming.
The following organizations received funding:
Becket Athenaeum; Berkshire Bounty; Berkshire Center for Justice; Berkshire Children’s Chorus; Berkshire Community Diaper Project and Berkshire County Arc.
Also receiving grants were Berkshire South Regional Community Center; Community Access to the Arts; Elizabeth Freeman Center; Greenagers; Mass Audubon-Pleasant Valley; and Roots Rising.
The application deadline for the next round of 2023 Foundation funding is Sept. 1. The application and more information can be found on the community impact section of Lee Bank's website.
To be considered for grant awards, applicants must be a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Applicants are only eligible to receive funding once in a 12-month period.