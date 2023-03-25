Lee Bank promotes three to first vice president positions

LEE — Lee Bank has promoted three long-tenured staff members — Paula Gangell-Miller, Christine Quetti and Brandy McKie — to the role of first vice president in their respective departments.
Gangell-Miller has been promoted to first vice president of deposit and retail operations. She first joined Lee Bank in 1988 and has held numerous roles from customer-facing to behind the scenes.
Quetti has been promoted to first vice president of audit and compliance. She initially started with Lee Bank in 1986, having the responsibility as the bank’s internal auditor for many years before taking a few years away to raise her two sons, and then rejoining in 2012.
McKie has been promoted to first vice president of retail banking. She joined Lee Bank in 2010 and has grown from the universal banker/teller role to branch manager and now to running the entire branch network and all retail channels. She has also played an essential role in several renovation and construction projects including the bank’s new branch construction in Pittsfield.