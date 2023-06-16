Lee Chamber of Commerce names student scholarship recipients

LEE — Isabella Lovato and Lindzie Johndrow have been named the 2023 recipients of the Lee Chamber of Commerce’s annual student scholarships.
The two graduating seniors will each receive $1,000 academic grants that will be applied to their costs of continuing education after high school. These grants are awarded yearly by the chamber to student graduates who live in Lee and plan to attend a college or trade school.
This is the 14th year the Lee Chamber of Commerce has awarded scholarships to Lee residents. The awards are based on scholarship, and scholar/athlete achievements. Revenue generated by the chamber’s annual golf tournament provides the funds for the grants.
To qualify for the Marie Toole Academic Scholar Award a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or greater. The Joe Sorrentino Scholar/Athlete Award is awarded to a student who demonstrates athletic and sportsmanship accomplishments and has maintained a GPA of 3.0 or greater.