Lee Chamber of Commerce seeking volunteers to hang flower baskets

LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to assist with the annual hanging of the flower baskets on the light poles along Main Street on May 24.
Volunteers with pickup trucks are asked to meet at Clark's Nursery at 1210 Pleasant St. at 8:30 a.m. to pick up the flower baskets and hang them on lamp posts along Main Street. Helpers are asked to bring stepladders that are at least 6 feet tall.
Beginners are reminded that it’s most helpful to hang the flower baskets in two-person teams.
Those interested in participating should let the chamber know if they can help install the baskets or just plan to participate. Information: info@leechamber.com.