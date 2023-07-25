Lee High School student receives scholarship from Mountainside treatment center

CANAAN, Conn. — Ella Macchi of Lee, a student at Lee Middle and High School, is among 15 high school and college students from six different states that have received a combined $13,000 in Brighter Future Scholarships from Mountainside treatment center.
In 2021, Mountainside created the scholarship program to foster awareness of addiction among youth and help affected individuals further their education and pursue their dreams and life goals. Due to an abundance of scholarship applications, Mountainside adjusted the original scholarship amount of $10,000 to better support a greater number of individuals in need.
In her submission, Macchi writes about her family member’s substance use disorder and how it’s crucial that we normalize giving individuals who are struggling the support and tools they need to recover.
For information about the scholarship and to read this year’s winning essays, go to mountainside.com/scholarships/brighter-future/.