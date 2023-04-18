Lenox Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair April 26

LENOX — The Lenox Chamber of Commerce will host the Lenox Job Fair on April 26 at Town Hall, 6 Walker St.
Job opportunities will be available from several employers, including hospitality, retail and cultural organizations. Year round full-time and part-time positions, seasonal jobs and internship opportunities will be available.
Current Lenox Chamber members are all invited to present at the event. This year’s participants will include Shakespeare & Company, Annie Selke, Norman Rockwell Museum, Loeb’s Foodtown, The Gifted Child, CHP | Community Health Programs, Canyon Ranch Lenox, Design Menagerie, Frelinghuysen Morris House & Studio, Canna Provisions, Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, MacKimmie Co., Lenox Eats, Morrison’s Home Improvement, and more.
The job fair is free, and no registration or appointments are required. All potential applicants are encouraged to attend. It is recommended that job seekers bring several copies of their resume.
Presenters will be meeting with walk-up potential applicants from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit lenox.org/lenoxjobfair/.