Lever, Massachusetts Founders Network launch 2023 Berkshire Sustainability Challenge

NORTH ADAMS — Startup accelerator Lever Inc. and the Massachusetts Founders Network are seeking clean energy startups to apply for the 2023 Berkshire Sustainability Challenge, which is supported by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.
The winning company will be awarded a $40,000 innovation grant. All participants will be eligible for an additional scholarship award sponsored by MassCEC.
Participating startups will attend four workshops over a 15-week period, culminating with a final event on Feb. 9.
This is the first Lever Challenge co-hosted with the Massachusetts Founders Network, which launched in the summer of 2023. Applications are due by Oct. 13 at tinyurl.com/bdzfk5tm.