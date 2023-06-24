Lever names Stephen Warley director of community engagement

NORTH ADAMS — Stephen Warley has joined Lever Inc. as community engagement director after serving as a consultant for the startup accelerator since 2021.
Warley will be developing membership in the Massachusetts Founders Network, Lever’s new statewide program that provides acceleration resources to startup founders throughout the commonwealth. He will also continue to mentor participants in Lever’s Berkshire Interns program, which will operate for the sixth consecutive year this summer.
Warley recently moved to North Adams where he helped introduce the city's LumiNAMA Holiday Lights display.