New Literacy Network website boasts translation tool for immigrants, other features

LEE — The Literacy Network recently launched its new website, which can be viewed at litnetsb.org.
The first overhaul of its website in eight years, the new site is intended to be more user-friendly and will serve as a launch pad for members of Berkshire County’s growing immigrant population as they seek English language assistance, resources or U.S. citizenship information.
It includes an improved translation function that will allow prospective LitNet clients to peruse the website in their native language. The new site also features an intranet where LitNet’s more than 150 volunteer tutors can log in to have virtual conversations, share resources, consult with LitNet staff, and stay connected.
The redesign, which was done by Brickhouse Web Design of Pittsfield, was made possible by a grant from the Feigenbaum Foundation.