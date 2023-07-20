Lime Rock Park partners with women’s motorsports organization

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Lime Rock Park and Women in Motorsports North America have formed a venue alliance.
The Connecticut race track is now an "Official WIMNA Regional Hub" partnering for the development and execution of events, activities, promotions and support of women interested in or already participating in motorsports.
The partnership will be holding a “Power Hour” reception Friday during the first day of the two-day FCP Euro IMSA Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park.
Founded in April 2022, Women in Motorsports North America is a nonprofit community of professionals devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines.