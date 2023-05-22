LAKEVILLE, Conn .— Lime Rock Park will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the late actor Paul Newman’s historic Trans-Am win at the racetrack with a one-day only exhibit of his racing estate on Saturday.
The exhibit was organized by Sotheby’s in advance of its “The World of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman” auction in June..
The exhibit willl highlight the personal collection of the former “Hollywood It” couple, including two of Newman’s Rolex Daytona watches, and a selection of helmets, racing suits and other memorabilia that Newman used during his storied career.
The museum-like exhibit will be open from 9 a.m.. to 5 p.m. Admission is included with a VIP Hospitality ticket.
Newman began his racing career late in life at Lime Rock Park. He went from club racing to becoming a regular in the professional Trans-Am championship. Newman scored his second and final Trans-Am victory at Lime Rock. He won his last race at Lime Rock Park when he was 82.
Lime Rock Park renamed the race track’s straightaway the Paul Newman Straight last September.