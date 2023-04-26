Linda Dulye to receive 'She Knows Where She's Going Award' from Girls Inc.

PITTSFIELD — Linda Dulye, the founder and CEO of Dulye & Co., has been chosen to receive the “She Knows Where She’s Going Award," which Girls Inc. of the Berkshires will present at the 31st annual Ruth P. Boraski Celebration Evening on May 4.
The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Proprietor’s Lodge, 22 Waubeek Road, in Pittsfield. Girls Inc. of the Berkshires is a core program of the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center.
The “She Knows Where She’s Going” Award, given to a female leader in Berkshire County, has been presented annually at the Ruth P. Boraski Celebration Evening since 1990, with the exception of 2020 and 2021.
Dulye is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of her company. She has held positions in corporate communications, leadership coaching and chance management with several companies. In 2008, Dulye launched the Dulye Leadership Experience, which has become an independent charitable endeavor.
Tickets for the Ruth P. Boraski Celebration Evening are available at brighamcenter.org/celebration or by calling 413-442-5174.