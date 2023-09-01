Literacy Network to honor retired bank CEO Williar 'Bill' Dunlaevy at annual fundraiser

LEE — The Literacy Network will honor retired bank CEO and community leader J. Williar “Bill” Dunlaevy at its annual fundraising celebration Sept. 9.
The event, “Tapas, Tequila & Tango,” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge.
Dunlaevy retired as board chairman of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Berkshire Bank’s holding company, in 2021 after serving three years in that role. He had also served as chairman and CEO of the former Legacy Bancorp and Legacy Bank, for 16 of his 42 years in the banking industry. He joined Berkshire Bank’s executive team following Legacy’s merger with Berkshire in 2011.
During his career, he held several leadership roles in the community at Berkshire United Way, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire Community College, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and the Lenox Library. He served on the LitNet board of directors from 2010-18.
Information: litnetsb.org; Leigh Doherty, 413-243-0471, ldoherty@litnetsb.org.