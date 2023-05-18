Local artists selected for 2023 Berkshire Artist Residency Program

STOCKBRIDGE — Kelly Potter and Noah Beauregard have been selected to participate in the 2023 Berkshire Artist Residency Program by Berkshire Art Center, formerly known as IS183 Art School.
Beauregard will serve as the resident artist at The Red Lion Inn while Potter will serve in that position at Chesterwood. The Red Lion Inn is hosting a resident artist for the sixth year.
Since 2012, Berkshire Art Center has coordinated artist residencies that pair local visual artists with cultural institutions and historic landmarks across the Berkshires.
The Summer 2023 program will take place at both locations from May 29 through Sept. 4 The two artists will receive access to the buildings and grounds of their site and support for the development, creation and exhibition of their work.
Beauregard is a painter, and Potter a painter and ceramic sculptor. They are both based in the Berkshires.