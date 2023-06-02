Local entities receive state grants to support local food systems

BOSTON — South Berkshire Rural Health Network in Great Barrington and Hilltown CDC in Chesterfield are among 17 state organizations that have received grants from the Healey-Driscoll Administration to support local food systems.
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ grants will enhance the work of existing and new local food policy councils and food working groups across Massachusetts.
South Berkshire Rural Health Network received an $11,820 grant to develop a strategic plan and improve connections to the region’s most vulnerable residents. The capacity of the group’s coordinator will be supported by funding for increased time and consultant support.
Hilltown CDC received a $9,368 grant to create a farmer/food producer working circle to discuss distribution, production, and environmental issues negatively affecting the local food system and identify strategies to address the conditions. Funds will be used for meeting coordination, facilitation and farmer stipends. This project has support from the Hampshire County Food Policy Council.