Local, state gas prices remain the same

WESTWOOD — State and local gas prices remained flat for another week.
The average price in the Berkshires was $3.53 per gallon this week, while the average state price was $3.55, according to AAA Northeast.
The Berkshire price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, but $1.16 less than at this time last year. The state price is 2 cents higher and than a month ago, and $1.20 lower than in 2022.
The state price is 1 cent higher than the national price, which gained 1 cent this week to $3.54. The national price is 4 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.14 less than last years.
According to the Energy Information Administration, this year’s July 4 gasoline demand was at the highest level since October 2021 and slightly above than the same week last year. The expectation of a cooling economy and higher interest rates in the coming months, however, could weaken demand through the rest of the summer driving season.
“The strong demand we saw over the Fourth of July hasn’t fully continued, and may have peaked for the season,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.