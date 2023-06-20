Local, state gas prices rise 1 cent

WESTWOOD — Summer begins Wednesday, but the change of seasons has had almost no effect on both local and state gas prices.
The average gas prices in the Berkshires and the state of Massachusetts have each risen by just 1 cent this week, AAA Northeast reported on Tuesday. The Berkshire price is $3.51 per gallon, while the state price is 3 cents higher at $3.54.
The slight increase in gas prices in the Berkshires this week comes after two weeks of no change. But gas in the Berkshires gas is still 9 cents more than it was a month ago, although it is $1.45 less than at this time last year.
The state price is 11 cents higher than a month ago, but $1.46 less than last year. The state price is 3 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 2 cents this week to $3.57. The national average is 3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.41 less than last year.
"We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”