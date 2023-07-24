Gas prices rise slightly in Berkshires and statewide

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices have risen slightly this week, with the average price up 3 cents in the Berkshires and 2 cents across the state.
The average price in Berkshire County is $3.56 per gallon while the state average is $3.55, according to AAA Northeast.
The Berkshire price is 5 cents higher than month ago and 92 cents lower than at this time this last year. The state price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, and 96 cents lower than at this time last year.
The state price is 2 cents lowers than the national average, which rose 3 cents to $3.59. The national price is 2 cents high than a month ago and 77 cents less than last year. The primary reason for the rise in the national gas price is the price of oil, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel.
“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,“ said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”