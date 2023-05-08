Manny and Vanessa Guess Slaughter, and Alex Reczkowski to be honored by Berkshire United Way

PITTSFIELD — Manny and Vanessa Guess Slaughter and Alex Reczkowski will receive awards May 16 during a Berkshire United Way a community celebration.
The Slaughters, founders of the Focus is Our Children organization, will receive the Robert K. Agar Jr. Volunteerism Award. Reczkowski, director of the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield, will receive the Daniel C. Dillon Helping Hands, Caring Heart Award.
The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. Tickets are $45, but to be inclusive to everyone, a pay-what-you-can-contribute option is also available.
Information/registration/tickers: Berkshire United Way, 413-442-6948, Gretchen Weber, gweber@berkshireunitedway.org.